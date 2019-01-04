The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case along with public interest litigation questioning delay in the adjudication of the matter on Friday, ANI reported. The bench headed by CJI Gogoi is most likely to constitute a three-judge bench for fearing the 14 appeals. Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that any ordinance on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya can happen only after the completion of the judicial process.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case along with public interest litigation questioning delay in the adjudication of the matter on Friday, ANI reported. Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that any ordinance on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya can happen only after the completion of the judicial process and also accused the Congress’ lawyers of creating obstacles in the process. The matter will be listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul. On December 24, CJI had decided on fixing the date of hearing before the appropriate bench.

As many as 14 appeals have been filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement that was delivered in four civil suits. In its judgement, the Allahabad Court had ordered to divide the 2.77-acre land equally among three parties — the Ram Lalla, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board. The bench headed by CJI Gogoi is most likely to constitute a three-judge bench for fearing the 14 appeals.

Meanwhile, several Ram Mandir activists and right-wing parties including Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena had attacked the BJP-led central government for not taking stern actions for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The issue has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2010.

