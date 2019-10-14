Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute: Supreme Court will wrap up Muslim arguments today and the Hindu arguments on October 16. The court will deliver the verdict by November 17.

The much-awaited Ayodhya land dispute case is all set to deliver as the Supreme Court will conclude the hearing on the fate of both Hindus and Muslims on October 17. The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has entered the last phase and the apex court will complete the arguments of Muslim sides today on October 14. The court has also given two days to Hindus’ side to sump their arguments and decide their part on October 16.

On October 17, the apex court will wrap the day-to-day hearings in the case and five-judge Constitution panel headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will decide the decision in the long-pending case.

Earlier, the court had finalized the mediation panel to find the solution to the dispute. After some months, the mediation panel comprising of Justice FMI Kallifulla, founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, came up with no solution and thus failed to find the solution amid discussions with both Hindu and Muslim parties.

The apex court will pronounce the judgment on the dispute on November 17. Further, the interesting is Rajan Gogoi, the chief justice of India will retire on the same date. It has been 27 years after the demolition of Babri Masjid, the court will wrap up the arguments and deliver a verdict before Gogoi retires. From August 6, the court had started the day-to-day proceedings in the case.

As the Diwali festival is just a week away, the authorities in Uttar Pradesh have imposed section 144 in Ayodhya from now till December 10 and the district administration has been asked to remain on alert to cope with any incident.

