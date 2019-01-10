Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is scheduled to commence the hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya from today, January 10, 2019. The bench also includes Justices S.A. Bobde, N.V. Ramana, U.U. Lalit and D.Y. Chandrachud.

Earlier the matter was taken up on January 4, the court had then ordered that the further hearings and orders in the case will be passed by an appropriate bench on January 10. Following the orders, CJI Gogoi on Tuesday formed the new five-judge bench and it will hear the petitions filed in the Ayodhya land dispute at around 10:30 AM today.

A total of 14 appeals have been filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement that was delivered in four civil suits. In its judgement, the Allahabad Court had ordered to divide the 2.77-acre land equally among three parties — the Ram Lalla, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview urged people to let the judicial process take its own time and not to consider the matter in political terms. He added that once the judicial process is over, the government will come forward to take its responsibility and will make all its efforts.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the matter has caught a lot of attention as several Hindu activist parties are pressing the ruling NDA government to pass an ordinance on early construction of Ram temple at the disputed site. However, the ruling government has been continuously asking the Hindutva organisation to wait until the completion of the judicial process.

