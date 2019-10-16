The Supreme Court is all set to conclude the hearing of Ayodhya case today. The apex court will wrap up the arguments of Hindu parties related to the issue. The Muslim parties had earlier finished their arguments on October 14. The five-member judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the case for 39 days. Earlier, the bench had set the deadline in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid on October 17 but the court on Tuesday directed the Hindu parties to end their arguments before the scheduled date.

The court had also stated that it will extend the time of hearing to 5 pm if the situation needs. The court on Tuesday also heard the arguments till 5 pm. The apex court had earlier declared that it will pronounce the verdict on November 17. But now, it seems the judgment will be released before the scheduled date. On November 17, the Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi is also retiring.

Earlier, this week, the district authorities in Ayodhya had imposed section 144 in the area till December 10. The authorities had taken the decision after the rumours arose that protests can be witnessed in the area during the Diwali celebrations.

The court had also formed a mediation panel to find the amicable solution in the case but it failed to find a solution and later presented a report before the Supreme Court after which the court ordered the day-to-day hearings into the case.

The 27-year-old dispute is likely to come to an end in the next month as the court will decide the future course of action regarding the dispute. Both Hindus and Muslims have different theories regarding the site. While one argues that Masjid was first built there and the other states that Masjid was built after the temple was vandalized.

