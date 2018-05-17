Just a few hours after the Supreme Court refused to put stay on the oath-taking ceremony of BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, BS Yeddyurappa, senior lawyer, Ram Jethmalani knocked the doors of the apex court in his personal capacity over the order issued by the Governor Vijubhai Vala, allowing BJP to form government in the state. However, Jethmalani’s plea was turned down by the CJI Dipak Misra who further asked him to mention his plea on Friday before the concerned bench. In the plea filed with the Supreme Court, Ram Jethmalani termed Governor’s order as a gross abuse of Constitutional power.

After considering the submission of the plea filed by the Ram Jethmalani that sought an urgent hearing, CJI said that the matter will be heard by the bench of three judges — that heard the matter in early hours on May 17 — on Friday. Slamming the saffron party, Ram Jethmalani said that the order by the Governor gives out an open invitation to do corruption in the state. Talking to media over the plea he had filed, Jethmalani said, “What has BJP said to Governor, that he did such a stupid action? Order of Governor is open invitation to do corruption.”

Further disclosing the matter, senior lawyer, Ram Jethmalani said that had filed the plea after he was hurt over the unconstitutional decision given by the Governor, Vijubhai Vala. He further stated that his plea was not in favour or against any political party. Jethmalani’s plea came in after Congress had knocked the doors of the Supreme Court demanding a stay on the oath-taking ceremony of BJP’s Yeddyurappa as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. After hearing the plea, the court said that the matter will next be heard on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 am.

