Ram Jethmalani - Maverick, Unchanged, Unrepentant:

My dear, “…if you have chosen this profession, be mindful of the fact that there is absolutely no substitute to hard work..”- these were the words which he told me during my first interaction with him. As a student of law, it was a dream come true to get an opportunity to intern with Ram Jethmalani, who was undoubtedly an institution in himself. On the first day of my internship, I was been informed that I need to accompany Mr Jethmalani to the Patiala House Court, where he is going to cross-examine a witness. I was elated to know this – as I had heard a lot about his cross-examination skills. When he entered the court premises, every lawyer who saw him, even if from a distance, rushed to him to either shake his hand, touch his feet, or hug him. And when he started the cross-examination, I was awestruck to witness the kind of dedication he had for his Client’s, which was pertinent from the kind of preparation he did for the matter. A person in his 90’s standing continuously for a stretch of 4 hours, was something truly inspiring for me.

While my association continued with his chambers, I got an opportunity to witness his briefings, wherein I saw him meticulously examining each detail in the matter and also saw him questioning the Client even on the minutest details of his case, so as to get absolute clarity on the facts of the case. He came up with a hidden conclusion and an argument from the devilish details leaving the rest of us marvelling at the man’s foresight and intellect.

Each meeting with him taught me several valuable lessons, which not only helped me prosper as a lawyer but more importantly helped me develop as a better human being. There was always somebody who needed his help, and he would help everyone in the best way, he possibly could. I’m sure there are hundreds of people who have many such stories about the phenomenon that was Ram Jethmalani. To say that he had an illustrious life would be an understatement.

For him, the courtroom was a stage and he was an actor. He bought empathy and passion in every case he fought for. His way of framing an argument and also presenting it was undoubtedly magical- one would witness the same by seeing pin-drop silence in a crowded courtroom when Mr Jethmalani started his argument. He had absolute clarity in his arguments and also presented them in the most understandable manner. The energy with which he would argue a matter was also because of an extremely healthy routine that he followed all his life and also the small and short meals, which he used to have. He followed the wag’s dictum with great discipline- breakfast like a King; lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper. Even in his 90’s, he used to also play badminton regularly. His love for legal education, students and law universities had no boundaries. Ram Jethmalani was a completely self-made man, reaching Mumbai practically penniless and yet making it big by his wit, tenacity, determination and back-breaking hard-work.

Ram Sir was definitely larger than life. From Independence, to emergency, to Rajiv Gandhi assassination to 2 G Scam- you name any crucial event or a high profile matter and his name is there. It would be apt to say that he saw India growing, which was also reflected in most of his arguments, where he used to appraise the Court about how India grew and also related those instances in many of his arguments. His life was inextricably woven with the law and the Courts of justice. He seldom used to quote that “..I owe a debt to the people of India, with whose sympathy and love, I have grown to what I am, and who, I believe, should know the truth about several things that have happened in our country. And he has most beautifully captured some of the crucial instances in his book- “Maverick, Unchanged, Unrepentant“.

Although his flight could not be delayed this time and he had to depart from God’s airport, but I am sure he will always live in the minds and hearts of millions and will continue to be the Maverick, Unchanged, Unrepentant.

Tanvi Dubey describes herself as a dedicated student of Ram Jethmalani and is currently working in the Disputes Resolution Team of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co… Tanvi is also working on a book with Eastern Book Company, wherein she has covered an entire chapter on Shri Ram Jethmalani and his words on criminal law, evidence, and court crafting- which she says is likely to be released towards the end of this year. Tanvi has been associated with Ram Jethmalani’s chambers since 2014.

