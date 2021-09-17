Ram Jethmalani lecture series is back with its second edition and will be streamed LIVE on NewsX on September 20, Monday from 5 pm.

In a tribute to a legendary jurist and MP, Ram Jethmalani lecture series is back with its second edition and will be streamed LIVE on NewsX on September 20, Monday from 5 pm.

Addressing an issue, which has recently found itself at the hotbed of Indian politics in 21st century, India’s Who’s and Who will share their take on ‘Is disruption to parliamentary proceedings an MP’s privelege and/or a facet of parliamentary democracy?’

Hon’ble Vice President Of India and Hon’ble Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu will be the guest of honour at the lecture series and will be joined by other esteemed panellists including Union Cabinet Minister Of Law Kiren Rijiju, Learned Attorney General For India KK Venugopal and Learned Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

Union Cabinet Minister For Women & Child Welfare Smriti Irani, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, Former Solicitor General Of India Gopal Subramaniam, Former Solicitor General Of India Ranjit Kumar, Tughlak Editor S Gurumurthy and Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma will also mark their presence at the memorial series and share their views on this pertinent topic.

Ahead of the lecture series, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, RS, Majeed Menon shared his take on the topic and said, “Disruption should be, as far as possible, avoided. It is not just the protesting member of the parliament but it is the ruling party. It is the chair also that has to respect the reason for protest and make necessary amends so that the parliament can discharge its duty as required by the constitution and democracy.”

PP Chaudhary, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, LS, expressed, “Basically, if there is disruption in the parliament, in my opinion, it is not the privilege but a breach of privilege. The people are electing the member of the parliament.”