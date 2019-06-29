Ram Madhav on Article 370: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said the party was committed to repeal Article 370 that grants special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. In an interview to ANI, he said abrogation of 370 was a procedural exercise and will take some time.

Ram Madhav on Article 370: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was committed to abrogate Article 370 which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to ANI, Madhav said Article 370 has to go lock stock and barrel and same was asserted by the Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre was committed to resolving all outstanding issues in Kashmir and that the party was moving in the right direction. The BJP leader added that Article 370 was introduced as a temporary measure and that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself wanted it to be eroded.

Madhav said the revocation of the provision was a time-consuming exercise and involved some procedures that will be followed at the right time.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution gives autonomous status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and limits the central government’s power to make laws for the state. Reiterating Amit Shah’s attack on Nehru for losing one-third of Kashmir to Pakistan, Madhav said the former prime minister is the reason for problems in Kashmir. The trouble in Kashmir is a creation of the first government of independent India under Pandit Nehru, said Madhav.

During the budget session on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the present situation in Kashmir was the outcome of the misdeeds of Nehru who referred the ‘Accession of Kashmir to India’ to UNO and proclaimed Article 370 there.

He also blamed Nehru for giving a portion of Kashmir to Pakistan without the consent of the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Meanwhile, a clutch of petitions challenging the credibility of Article 370 are pending before the Supreme Court.

