BJP national secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said the number of political prisoners in the state has reduced from 2000-2500 to 200-250. He asserted the detainees were given five-star treatment.

BJP national secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said only 200-250 people were kept under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir whose special status under Article 370 has been nullified by the BJP-led Centre. He claimed the figures have reduced from 2000-2500 which was the initial number hinting at Centre’s occasional ease of restrictions.

He said presently only 200-250 people were under preventive detention and that all of them were held captive in decent places such as five-star guest houses and claimed some were even kept in five-star hotels.

Reiterating the peace rhetoric by the Centre, Madhav said there was peace in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. He said a peaceful situation in the valley suggested people wanted peace and added that those detained were against it.

Referring to Indian government’s 1994 order over Pakistan occupied Kashmir, he said the two sides will talk about PoK and asserted that India would want to know from Islamabad when it would handover PoK to New Delhi.

On Sunday, Madhav said that the Centre was working to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Article 370 was an unprecedented move. He said the government has outlined several development measures for the state and added that PM Modi-led government was now focusing on integrating PoK with the Indian subcontinent.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a super emergency, slamming Didi, Madhav said she was an expert in tactics like super emergency and claimed that Bengal was under Mamata raj. The West Bengal Chief Minister had accused the Centre of imposing super emergency throughout the country.

Madhav added that India was ascending in the development sphere under PM Modi and BJP regime. A day after Article 370 was abrogated and the curfew was imposed in the valley, the BJP national secretary had termed the situation normal saying politicians’ detention was no new phenomenon and added that such restrictions have been imposed in the past as well. He also called the arrest of PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and NCP leader Omar Abdullah as a preventive measure.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App