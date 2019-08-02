BJP general secretary at a rally in Srinagar conveyed to the people that all those supporting terrorism will be eliminated from the state including the role of separatists. He also said the Centre was actively working to defuse corruption in the state.

Amid reports of high alert in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said two reasons made Kashmir a terrorist nation. One was politics of some politicians who directly or indirectly supported terrorism for vested interests, and another was the involvement of non-political groups like Hurriyat Conference or Jamaat-e-Islami. He added that then non-political stakeholders’ involvement needed to be reconsidered

Speaking at a rally in Srinagar, Madhav claimed that the regional parties were sheltering militancy in the valley and that there won’t be peace prevalence unless the separatists were taught a lesson. Although he made an indirect reference to all the parties while lashing out at them.

He also said those who supported terrorism send their children to study abroad and make innocent kids in the valley suffer by giving them guns, therefore making them the victim of terror. The BJP leader conveyed that the government was working to eliminate those leaders who were involved in terrorism-centric politics.

Referring to PM Modi’s corruption campaign in the state, he claimed that a major scam was unmasked by the Centre hinting at the possible involvement of some political parties at the risk of common people. He added the government’s corruption initiative will ensure that all the influential families with possible involvement in one or the other corruption case face serious repercussions irrespective of their political affiliations.

He also said that the BJP will soon conduct a debate on the validity of Article 370 and also brought in the issue of Kashmiri Pandits who were forcefully moved out from the valley in 1990. He also said that the BJP was aiming at the return of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

