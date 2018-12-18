Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu BJP put out a tweet with a poster highlighting the contrasting views of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi and his son MK Stalin on the Congress leadership. MK Stalin's growing proximity with the Congress has become a matter of debate in political circles in the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha next year.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has taken a dig at DMK president MK Stalin’s proposal to back Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader said Narendra Modi will remain prime minister for the next 10 years. Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu BJP put out a tweet with a poster highlighting the contrasting views of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi and his son MK Stalin on the Congress leadership. MK Stalin’s growing proximity with the Congress has become a matter of debate in political circles in the run-up to the crucial Lok Sabha next year. The BJP leader said corruption and corruption are now talking together.

Ram Madhav was in Chennai to address to press conference on Supreme Court’s recent judgement on the Rafale deal. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilsai Soundararajan was also present at the presser. He said Congress’ lies have been exposed by the top court. The BJP leader further added former DMK chief M Karunanidhi had criticised former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi saying that he will sell the country, though his son and now DMK chief MK Stalin sees Rahul Gandhi as a capable leader who can run the country. The BJP leader further added MK Stalin now welcomes Congress scion Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu.

Former DMK chief had earned the respect of leaders across the nation for opposing the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. At that time, Karunanidhi was close to Janata Party.

On Sunday, DMK president MK Stalin had proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name as a prime ministerial candidate for 2019 polls. He had said Rahul Gandhi has a capability of defeating fascist Modi government. He was addressing a public gathering at statue unveiling event of former DMK chief M Karunanidhi in state capital Tamil Nadu. The event had turned into a show of Opposition unity as Opposition leaders such as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi were present at the event.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More