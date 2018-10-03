After Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced to go solo in the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh state polls scheduled to take place later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav took a jibe at the so-called Mahagathbandhan saying that it is in 'progress'. Ram Madhav took to Twitter and said that first the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and now BSP calling the bluff saying that Congress is arrogant.

After Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced to go solo in the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh state polls scheduled to take place later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav took a jibe at the so-called Mahagathbandhan saying that it is in ‘progress’. Ram Madhav took to Twitter and said that first the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and now BSP calling the bluff by saying that Congress is arrogant.

Earlier speaking in a press conference, Mayawati said that there will be no alliance between her party and the Congress in the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections this year. However, the BSP chief maintained suspense over an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with the Congress.

Mahagatabandhan in ‘progress’. First AAP n now BSP calling d bluff. Mayawati says Congress arrogant, a new revelation for her, n declares no alliance in MP n Rajasthan too. C’garh already dumped. — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) October 3, 2018

Giving a reaction on BSP chief’s decision, Congress said that at times, out of emotions, sweet and bitter things are said. But at last, if Mayawati holds absolute trust in Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi then other creases can be ironed out.

Speaking in the press conference, Mayawati hit out at Congres and said it was like the BJP which is conspiring to finish off her.

Mayawati added, “They (Congress) are getting arrogant and are under the misconception that they can defeat BJP on their own but the ground reality is that people haven’t forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption. They don’t seem to be ready to rectify themselves.”

She added that she feels that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s intentions for Congress-BSP alliance are honest. However, some Congress leaders are sabotaging this.

