Ram Madhav says West Bengal central to BJP plans in 2019, like UP in 2014: Ram Madhav said the BJP would form a strong government after the May 23 Lok Sabha results. In an interview to NewsX, the BJP national general secretary said that West Bengal would help BJP to form a government as the Centre. He attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that Trinamool Congress chief's alleged gangster type of governance has injected fear into the society.

Ram Madhav says West Bengal central to BJP plans in 2019, like UP in 2014: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that lotus would bloom in West Bengal as the state would help the saffron party to form the government at the Centre. He said that there is strong resentment against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Trinamool Congress-ruled state but at the same time, there is ground support in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an exclusive interview to itv Network senior executive editor Priya Sahgal, Madhav asserted that Mamata’s alleged gangster type of governance has injected fear into the society but people are now overcoming that fear. He claimed that what Uttar Pradesh was to BJP in 2014 elections, West Bengal could be for 2019 polls, referring to BJP’s landslide victory in 2014 when it got 72 seats out of 80. The BJP leader said that UP gave a solid number to ruling national party to cross the magic mark of 272 and this time Bengal would give that comfort.

Commenting on Hindu terror bandwagon, Madhav said that those who indulge in terrorism cannot be called Hindus as the world’s third largest religion does not allow anybody to become a terrorist.

Justifying the move of BJP to field Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Madhav said that Sadhvi was a victim of Hindu terror conspiracy hatched by the UPA I.

On the question of dragging former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the election campaign, Madhav responded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is invoking and insulting Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who sacrificed his entire life for the nation. However, he added that when it comes to invoking of Rajiv Gandhi, Congress starts an emotional drama.

On the allegations of Congress that PM Modi is giving scripted interviews to selected journalists, the BJP leader said that the president of the grand old party is not only insulting the prime minister but also the media people.

