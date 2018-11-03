Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case: Ram Vilas Vedanti, President of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, said on Saturday that the construction of Ram Temple will begin in December without an ordinance and on the basis of the mutual agreement between Hindus and Muslims. During the 'Dharmesh', the two-day meeting of Hindu seers and saints at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, Vedanti also said the temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be constructed in Lucknow before 2019 elections.

Ram Vilas Vedanti, President of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, said on Saturday that the construction of Ram Temple will begin in December without an ordinance and on the basis of the mutual agreement between Hindus and Muslims. During the ‘Dharmadesh’, the two-day meeting of Hindu seers and saints at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, Vedanti also said the temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be constructed in Lucknow before 2019 elections.

Amid the political heat on the Ram Temple issue, the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti is organising the two-day conference from today to decide their strategy on the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. In this regard, the Samiti is expected to pass a resolution on Sunday and condole the killing of Kar Sevaks in Ayodhya in police firing on October 30, 1990, and November 2, 1990.

Delhi: 'Dharmadesh', two-day meeting of Hindu seers and saints, begins at Talkatora Stadium. pic.twitter.com/dXolpPygbc — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said Ram temple matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court and the government can’t do anything about it.

But he claimed that no one is stopping them from erecting a grand statue of ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya and from developing Ayodhya, if someone stops them, it will be seen later.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had stirred a political storm saying that “nobody can stop if once it is ordained by the gods.” He further said that the date for construction of the Ram temple will be set by Lord Ram himself.

While the Congress said that any ordinance by the NDA government or a bill passed in Parliament will be unconstitutional when the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case is sub-judice.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla on October 27 said the Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya as committed by the party at the Palampur resolution.

On being asked if the Central government will bring an ordinance for construction of Ram temple, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav expressed his inability to speak on the issue. However, he said that there is a strong demand from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Sant Samaj who are spearheading the movement for the ordinance route.

Yoga Guru Ram Dev on Saturday said, if Ram temple will not be constructed at the Ram temple site then where will it be constructed. He expressed hope by claiming that towards the end of the year, people of the country will surely witness the joy of the positive verdict for the Ram Mandir issue.

