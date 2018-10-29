Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid Dispute live updates: The new Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will today hear the petitions opposing the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict in the disputed land case of Ram Janamabhoomi and Babri Masjid. The Allahabad High Court in 2010, had pronounced a decision to divide the 2.77 acres of disputed Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land into 3 portions among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
Today, the 3 judge bench headed by the new CJI Ranjan Gogoi will review all the pleas challenging Allahabad High Court’s 2010 ruling. The Supreme Court bench is expected to commence the hearing on the pleas at around 11.30 am today. Earlier on September 27, then CJI Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer had rejected the plea challenging the Allahabad High Court’s judgment by a majority of 2:1 and had adjourned the matter till October 29.
Rejecting the petitions the apex court had said, “We are of the considered opinion that no case has been made out to refer the Constitution Bench judgment of this court in Ismail Faruqui case for reconsideration.”
“We again make it clear that questionable observations made in the Ismail Faruqui’s cases were made in the context of the land acquisition. Those observations were neither relevant for deciding the suits nor relevant for deciding these appeals,” the majority judgement had said.
On the other side, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, in his lone dissenting judgment had said that whether a mosque is integral to Islam has to be decided considering belief of religion and people.
Here are the LIVE updates of Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid Dispute case:
Live Blog
Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid dispute case
In the last hearing on September 29, the top court had made it clear that the that questionable observations made in the Ismail Faruqui’s cases were made in the context of the land acquisition and this time those observations were not relevant for deciding the suits or appeals.
Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid dispute case
In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had pronounced a verdict to divide the 2.77 acres of disputed among 3 parties— the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla but it was not accepted by petitioners and today the court will hear the clutch of petitions opposing Allahabad High Court decision.
Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid Dispute case
Ahead of Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute hearing in Supreme Court, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that the Ram Janamsthaan cannot be changed. Today, the Supreme Court bench will hear the petitions challenging Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict to divide the land into 3 portions among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
Kaaba badla nahi ja sakta, Harmandir sahab badla nahi ja sakta, Vatican ko badla nahi ja sakta aur Ram jamansthaan ko badla nahi ja sakta, yeh ek satya hai: Indresh Kumar, RSS (28.10.18) pic.twitter.com/6Y6DTodIsH— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2018
Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid Dispute case
The Supreme Court bench is expected to commence the hearing on the pleas at around 11.30 am today. The Supreme Court bench comprising new Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will hear the pleas challenging Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict.