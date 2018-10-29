Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid Dispute live updates: In the land dispute case of Ram Janamabhoomi and Babri Masjid, the new Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will hear the pleas challenging Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict today. The Supreme Court bench is expected to commence the hearing on the pleas at around 11.30 am. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had divided the land into 3 parts among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid Dispute live updates: The new Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph will today hear the petitions opposing the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 verdict in the disputed land case of Ram Janamabhoomi and Babri Masjid. The Allahabad High Court in 2010, had pronounced a decision to divide the 2.77 acres of disputed Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land into 3 portions among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Today, the 3 judge bench headed by the new CJI Ranjan Gogoi will review all the pleas challenging Allahabad High Court’s 2010 ruling. The Supreme Court bench is expected to commence the hearing on the pleas at around 11.30 am today. Earlier on September 27, then CJI Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer had rejected the plea challenging the Allahabad High Court’s judgment by a majority of 2:1 and had adjourned the matter till October 29.

Rejecting the petitions the apex court had said, “We are of the considered opinion that no case has been made out to refer the Constitution Bench judgment of this court in Ismail Faruqui case for reconsideration.”

“We again make it clear that questionable observations made in the Ismail Faruqui’s cases were made in the context of the land acquisition. Those observations were neither relevant for deciding the suits nor relevant for deciding these appeals,” the majority judgement had said.

On the other side, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, in his lone dissenting judgment had said that whether a mosque is integral to Islam has to be decided considering belief of religion and people.

Here are the LIVE updates of Ram Mandir- Babri Masjid Dispute case:

Live Blog

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App