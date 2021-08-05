As per a source, the construction work of the temple was progressing according to the plan and it was estimated that by end of 2023, devotees would be able to get the opportunity of Lord Ram's darshan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya today to commemorate the first year anniversary of the Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan ceremony last year. He offered prayers to the model of Ram Mandir and reviewed the progress of the construction of the Mandir.

As per a source, the construction work of the temple was progressing according to the plan and it was estimated that by end of 2023, devotees would be able to get the opportunity of Lord Ram’s darshan.

At the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was present and laid the foundation stone. The function will not have large attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, same as last year. This time, Prime Minister won’t be able to attend in person and will instead attend an event on free ration, virtually.

Ram Temple’s head priest Satyendra Das had earlier said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his entourage will perform special prayers and offer a Ram Naami, a religious cloth bearing Lord Ram’s name on it. He said that Ram Lalla, or infant Lord Ram, would be dressed in new clothes and fasting food was shared with the devotees.