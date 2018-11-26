As political debates over the construction of a Ram Mandir over the disputed land in Ayodhya fire up, BJP supremo Amit Shah recapitulated that the Party’s commitment to the construction of the temple which has been a long-standing demand is non-debatable. Shah while replying to the questions about the lag in ushering a legislation for building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya said that as the matter is presently sub judice in the Supreme Court, people will have to wait before the hearing begins in the court in January 2019.

Attacking the Opposition Shah alleging that the case has been pending in the supreme court since nine long years. He also levelled allegations against Congress that it is hell-bent on postponing it further even when the advocates of Ram Lalla pushed for it to be heard on priority. He also said that they are expecting a judgement ion the favour of the Ram Temple and the countrymen should wait a little more.

Meanwhile, Hindutva outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that they will soon declare a date for the beginning the temple construction. BJP’s longtime ally Shiv Sena’s president Uddhav Thackeray recently visited Ayodhya demanding that Ram Mandir construction should begin as soon as possible and ratified the union government to table an ordinance in the winter session of the parliament. Thackeray had also warned the BJP that it will be dethroned if they don’t deliver on their promise of building a Ram Mandir.

Shah reiterated that the Construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not a political issue as Ram is the deity of the entire nation. He also said that there is no rift between the Shiv Sena and BJP on the issue.

