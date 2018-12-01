The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will start a 9-day ‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’ in Delhi from Sunday to put pressure on the Centre to bring an ordinance to enable Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. Earlier, thousands of VHP supporters had converged at Ayodhya for the Dharm Sabha called by the outfit to discuss the way forward for the construction of the temple.

The yatra will cover all districts and end on December 9, on the day when VHP is scheduled to hold a mega-rally at the Ramlila Maidan

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will start a 9-day ‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’ in Delhi from Sunday to put pressure on the Centre to bring an ordinance for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. The yatra will cover all districts and end on December 9, on the day when VHP is scheduled to hold a mega-rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi over the same issue.

As per reports, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) will coordinate and spearhead the yatra which will start from Delhi famous Jhandewala Mandir. The yatra has come in the backdrop of RSS leader Indresh Kumar demanding an ordinance to build the Ram temple saying that the delay in Supreme Court’s hearing was hurting the Hindu sentiments.

Addressing a seminar, Kumar on Tuesday had said that the justice should not be delayed now and if there was no hope from the Supreme Court then the answer is the government. Earlier, thousands of VHP supporters had converged at Ayodhya for the Dharm Sabha called by the VHP to discuss the way forward for the construction of the temple.

The Dharm Sabha was one of the largest congregation of Ram bhakts’ in Ayodhya since the 1992 ‘kar seva’, where VHP declared that it will not cede an inch of land for anything but a Ram temple and demanded from Sunni Waqf Board that they withdraw their case over distribution of the disputed land as ordered by the Allahabad High Court.

According to IANS, as many as 75,000 VHP workers trooped to the Dharm Sabha creating a major law and order challenge for the state, however, there were no reports of unwarranted incidents, and Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari, who had earlier expressed apprehensions about the event lauded the UP government’s effort to maintain the situation.

For the event, there was a huge deployment of CAPF(Central Armed Police Forces), PAC(Provincial Armed Constabulary), ATS(Anti-Terrorism Squad) in Ayodhya.

