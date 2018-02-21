Once again raking the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Wednesday during the foundation laying ceremony of the reconstruction of Ayodhya railway station said that it will be a replica of the Ram Temple. Manoj Sinha further said that the railway ministry will submit a proposal of the union cabinet to reconstruct Ayodhya railway station as a replica of the Ram Temple.

#WATCH: Union Minister Manoj Sinha says, 'the railway station in Ayodhya will be a replica of Ram Temple.' He was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for reconstruction of Ayodhya railway station & other projects (20.02.2018) pic.twitter.com/6fArvKRCRU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2018

The Ram Temple-Babri Masjid issue has been at the centre of national and state politics and from time to time various political parties have played placed its cards around the issue to lure people votes and satisfy a particular community. The issue of the construction of Ram Temple has been into media limelight as the case is being heard in the Supreme Court. In its previous hearing, the apex court had said that some documents were yet to examined related to the Ram Temple-Bari Masjid issue and postponed the date of final hearing on March 14.

Well, in a way its a welcome development for right-wing groups, and supporters of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but the reconstruction of Ayodhya railway station in a way it seems like a replica of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is certainly going to create another political storm among various parties. Meanwhile, the railway’s deciding to reconstruct the Ayodhya railway station as a replica of Ram Temple could also be related to 2019 General Election as one of government’s card to keep their connection with the people of the state.

