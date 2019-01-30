On Sunday, the Supreme Court had cancelled its January 29 hearing in the Ayodhya case as one of the members of the five-judge constitution bench was unavailable. There was no mention of the next hearing by the Supreme Court.

In a big push for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Hindu saints and seers on Wednesday announced Mandir March from Prayagraj to Ayodhya that will begin on February 21. The announcement was made at Dharam Sansad at Kumbh in Prayagraj, a day after the Centre moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return the 67 acres land acquired in 1993 around the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid site to its original owners. The Saints have also decided to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Ram Mandir on February 21.

At the meeting, sadhus also hit out at the Modi government along with its ideological mentor RSS for hijacking the Ram Mandir issue. This also comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah’s visit to Kumbh.

The meeting was called by Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati to discuss Ram Mandir issue. The announcement comes at a time when the clamour for early construction of Ram temple has reached a crescendo before parliamentary 2019 elections.

