Ram Mandir row: The VHP, RSS and other hindu outfits will be holding a massive rally in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018 to mount pressure on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to clear the passage of a bill in thr Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple soon.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and several other hindu organistaions have announced to the hold a massive rally in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018. According to the reports, the motive behind the rally is to build pressure on the Narendra Modi government to soon start the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The VHP, RSS and other saffron outfits becked Dharam Sabha will be organised on November 25 in Ayodhya to propel the demand to allow the construction Ram Mandir. The reports suggest that around one lakh hindu group workers and supporters are likely to gather for the rally at Bada Bhaktmal ki Bagiya in Ayodhya.

However, there is no news or conformation from any BJP leader about attending the rally. If 1 lakh workers or supporters will gather in Ayodhya, then it will be the largest congregation since the December 6, 1992, when the Babari Masjid was demolished. The VHP has also planned similar public meetings in Nagpur and Bengaluru on November 25 and a rally in New Delhi on December 9.

A few days back, the VHP had announced that they will be organising camps and public meetings in all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies to urge people to support the passage of a bill in thr Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple soon.

