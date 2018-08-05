Karunanidhi health update: Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Sunday to meet fiormer Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi. During his visit, President also met the working president of DMK, MK Stalin and the daughter of DMK Chief Kanimohzi and enquired about the health of the DMK chief.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who had wished DMK chief M Karunanidhi speedy recovery through his Twitter handle, visited Kauvery Hospital on Sunday to meet Karunanidhi. During his visit, President also met the working president of DMK, MK Stalin and the daughter of DMK Chief Kanimohzi and enquired about the health of the DMK chief. Taking to his twitter handle, Ram Nath Kovind said that he visited the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and prayed for his speedy recovery. The President reportedly reached the hospital at around 2:45 pm and talked to Karunanidhi’s family members for an hour and left at around 3 pm. The president was also accompanied by the state Governor, Banwarilal Purohit and fisheries minister D Jayakumar.

चेन्नई में श्री एम. करूणानिधि से मुलाकात की, 'कलैनार' के परिवार और डाक्टरों से उनके स्वास्थ्य के बारे में जानकारी ली। सार्वजनिक जीवन के वरिष्ठ साथी और तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के जल्दी स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द pic.twitter.com/wgrZ4Lajzw — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2018

After meeting the DMK chief, President Ram Nath Kovind was also seen waving at the DMK supporters gathered outside the Kauvery Hospital.

Rajinikanth says he is praying to God for Karunanidhi’s speedy recovery

President Ram Nath Kovind met DMK leaders MK Stalin & Kanimozhi at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital to inquire about DMK chief M Karunanidhi's health. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/4HMoZtYfru — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2018

Earlier, DMK chief M Karunanidhi was also visited by superstar Rajinikanth. talking to media over his health concerns, Rajni said that the DMK chief was sleeping at the time he visited the hospital. Talking to media, he said that he later met his family members and enquired about his health. he later added that he is praying for a speedy recovery of the DMK chief.

Previously, there were reports suggesting that Karunanidhi’s health is improving. however, the doctors looking after the former Tamil Nadu chief minister said that they will be extending his period at the hospital.

The DMK chief was also visited by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on July 31. Later, after meeting the DMK chief, Gandhi said that it was wonderful seeing the former Tamil Nadu CM with the fighting spirit that has endeared him to millions.

