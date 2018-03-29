While the tense situation in Asansol still prevails after events unfolded on Ram Navami, Union Minister of State, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo has been allegedly booked for violating Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the region. The events unfolded when Union Minister Babul Supriyo was visiting Asansol to monitor the situation which was tense due to happenings on Ram Navami.

While the tense situation in Asansol still prevails after events unfolded on Ram Navami, Union Minister of State, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo has been allegedly booked for violating Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the region. Union Minister Babul Supriyo has been booked under a non-bailable section and a suo-moto FIR against him has been filed, the police informed.

According to The Indian Express, a police official was quoted saying, Union Minister Babul Supriyo “has been booked under a section of rioting and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).” Following the development, Asansol North Police station has lodged an FIR against the minister for violating the prohibitory order and assaulting a senior IPS officer Rupesh Kumar.

The events unfolded when Union Minister Babul Supriyo was visiting Asansol to monitor the situation which was tense due to happenings on Ram Navami. Supriyo was stopped from entering the violence-hit region by the security forces. According to reports, Supriyo was taking around in his constituency when he tried to enter Asansol through Kalyanpur when he again stopped by the police. Reports say that the minister got off in an argument with the police officials and asked them to shut up.

FIR had been lodged against Union Minister Babul Supriyo at North Asansol police station for violation of section 144 and assaulting one IPS officer. — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

Responding to these developments, Babul Supriyo said that as a local MP, it was his responsibility to stand by the people who were in trouble. He said he was just trying to do that but the police without any reason stopped him.

“I have been trying to call administrative officials and top cops but they don’t have time to meet me. Rapid Action Force guarded me in a way as if I am a criminal. When people are sharing their plight with me, how can you stop me? As a minister, if the police tell me not to enter an area citing prohibitory orders I will not break that rule. Law and order is a state subject. I respect that but this is not acceptable” Babul Supriyo added.

In fact, Union Minister Babul Supriyo further mentioned that he would like to lodge a complaint against the IPS officer (Rupesh Kumar) for assaulting him and hitting him with a helmet. Babul Supriyo mentioned that he had warned the IPS officer not to touch him physically.

Had registered an FIR against the police personnel who assaulted me: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on FIR registered against him for violating Sec 144 in Asansol and FIR against him for assaulting a police personnel pic.twitter.com/HAy3sj7k38 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

