According to reports, complaints were filed with the police against several people travelling with Ram Rajya Rath Yatra. It was reported that these people were causing trouble for the locals while trying to cross the Tamil Nadu border. The police took swift action on the complaints and charged these people while also confiscating their vehicles. As per sources, all the booked participants of the Rath Yatra have affiliations with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), organisers of the yatra, Hindu Munnani and other pro-Hindu groups.

DMK leader Kanimozhi voiced her anger against the laws that are being broken in the name of the Rath Yatra. Citing The Hindu report, the 50-year-old MP tweeted that the massive procession is violating the Motor Vehicles Act and called for the police to take strict action against it.

ரத யாத்திரை என்ற பெயரில் தமிழகத்துக்குள் நுழைந்துள்ள

வாகனம் கோவில் போன்ற வடிவமைப்புடன் யாத்திரையாக வந்து கொண்டிருக்கிறது. இந்த வாகனம், மோட்டார் வாகனச் சட்டத்தை மீறியுள்ளதாக இன்று இந்து நாளேடு செய்தி வெளியிட்டுள்ளது. — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) March 23, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, the Rath Yatra was temporarily stopped near Rameswaram by the police for deviating from the designated route. It was resumed a couple of hours later after the organisers agreed to stick to the route and comply with police instructions.

The Rath Yatra has been facing flak from the regional parties of Tamil Nadu. DMK chief MK Stalin strongly opposed the yatra saying that it will disrupt the communal harmony in the state. He further attacked VHP alleging that it as an attempt to polarise the public. Responding to the demands of stopping the Rath Yatra, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that he cannot stop the procession but will make sure peace is maintained in the state.

