Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said Ram Setu was built by Indian engineers in ancient times. The Union Minister said this at a convocation held at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Bengal on August 27, Tuesday.

Pokhriyal asked the audience if anyone doubted that India had good engineers or not right from ancient times and asked students who built the Ram Setu, only to answer it himself. The statement was greeted with silence. Then, Pokhriyal insisted that students reply to his claims whether he was right and if the facts were accurate. The students pushed into a corner chose to reply by clapping until the auditorium was resounding in it.

He told students that when talking computers come about, only Sanskrit can be the most scientific and appropriate language for them as Sanskrit is the language of God.

The union minister recounted that at a seminar in Dubai, he told the gathering about Lord Siva and how the primordial Hindu deity saved the world by consuming poison, one of the many byproducts of the churning of the ocean by the devas and the asuras, and which is why Lord Siva is known as Neelkanta since his throat turned blue to accommodate the poison. The minister added that people may be divided over this point of view but they can see how the Himalayas have become the pollution absorber for the world by consuming all the poisonous things which the modern world is releasing every day. He said the Himalayas are working like the modern-day Neelkant.

