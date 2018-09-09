BJP MLA Mukut Bihari Verma claimed that the Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh as the Supreme Court is 'ours'. He further added that the judiciary, administration and the nation belong to them.

The remarks by BJP MLA stirred a controversy and were later slammed by all the opposition parties

While the case of Ram Mandir is still being heard at the apex court, BJP MLA Mukut Bihari Verma claimed that the Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh as the Supreme Court is ‘ours’. He further added that the judiciary, administration and the nation belong to them. Talking to media on the issue of Ram Mandir, BJP MLA said that the Ram Temple will surely come up as they are all committed to it. BJP MLA Mukut Bihari, a 4-term BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh claimed that even though the case is being heard, the temple will be built soon.

The following remarks by the BJP MLA stirred a controversy and were later slammed by all the opposition parties including Samajwadi party and the Congress. As per reports, the Opposition parties further stated that the following statement shows the arrogance of the saffron party.

After facing the heat, Mukut Biahri slammed the media and stated that his statement was misconstrued. He later refrained himself from taking his remarks back and said that he did not say anything wrong. He added that since the country is ‘ours’, then so is the Supreme Court.

BJP has come to power on the issue of development but Ram Mandir will be constructed as it is our determination The matter is in Supreme Court and the SC is ours. The judiciary, administration, the nation as well as the Ram Temple belong to us: Mukut Bihari Verma, BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/jzrNpvreNd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 8, 2018

Reacting on the following remarks by BJP MLA Mukut Bihari, BJP leader Anila Singh told CNN-News18 that the Supreme Court is an independent institution and does not work under any influence. She added that the apex court does not belong to any political party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Jha stated that such remarks by the BJP MLA have insulted the judiciary and further questioned it independence at the highest level.

Earlier, BJP’Subramanian Swamy told Modi that his government can enact an ordinance of ownership of the 2.77-acre plot. He added that the Centre can pass a law and later forward the land to the religious leaders and pass a direction to construct the Ram Mandir.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj had previously claimed that no force on this planet can put a halt at the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He added that the Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid dispute case should be dropped as all those who had once opposed its construction have now become Ram bhakts.

