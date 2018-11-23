Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Friday urged the Supreme Court to beef up security and send the army, if necessary, to keep the situation under control in Ayodhya. Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP doesn't believe in either the Supreme Court and the constitution of the country and can go to any extent.

The saffron fronts including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena have geared up for the Dharam Sansad, to be held on November 25, 2018, a mass gathering to pile on pressure on the Narendra Modi government and Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government for building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the Dharma Sansad, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Friday urged the Supreme Court to beef up security and send the army, if necessary, to keep the situation under control and avoid riots in the holy city. Talking to the reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP does not believe in either the Supreme Court or Constitution of the country.

“The BJP doesn’t believe in either the Supreme Court or the constitution. The party can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and send the Army if necessary,” said Akhilesh Yadav to reporters. For the 2-day Dharam Sansad, the state government has deployed 42 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), 5 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) commandos, police force including 160 inspectors and 700 constables in Ayodhya, say reports. The security officers will be keeping an eye, on the entire area, through CCTV and drone cameras.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be visiting Ayodhya to attend the 2-day mass gathering. Earlier the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Kar Sevaks had demolished the Babri Masjid in only 17 minutes, but for paperwork why it is taking so much time for drafting a law or ordinance. Shiv Sena MP’s controversial remark came just a day ahead of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s scheduled visit to Ayodhya.

