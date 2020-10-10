Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was cremated today at Patna's Janardhan Ghat with full state honours. Son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan performed the last rites in presence of several leaders.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was cremated today at Patna’s Janardhan Ghat with full state honours. Paswan’s son and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan performed the last rites. The LJP founder breathed his last in Delhi at the age of 74 on Thursday night after suffering long from health complications. As soon as the mortal remains of the Dalit leader arrived in Patna this morning thousands of supported started chanting slogans and paying their last tributes.

The funeral witnessed massive crowds who had gathered to bid farewell and catch the last glimpse of the veteran political figure. At the cremation site, many senior political leaders were present including Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who was representing the Centre along with senior BJP leaders. Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav were also present.

The leaders had also placed wreaths on the coffin bearing Paswan’s body after it was flown into Patna. Hundreds of supporters came into the streets to gather outside the leader’s residence. Many were seen chanting slogans with teary eyes bidding farewell to their common man’s leader. The LJP leader was known for his humble background who strongly articulated concerns of Dalits and the common man.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Prakash Javedkar, J P Nada, Shashi Tharoor and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were among the several people who paid their tributes to Paswan at his official 12 Janpath residence at New Delhi where he lived for more than three decades. Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the centre.

