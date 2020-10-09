Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan died on Thursday in the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi. The 74-year-old LJP patron had undergone heart surgery recently. He was admitted to the hospital a few weeks back, hospital sources said that he had developed multi-organ failure and despite all the efforts, he could not be saved.

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday following an illness. He was 74. Chirag Paswan, MP, paid condolences to his father. Chirag Paswan said in a tweet that his father was no more in the world but he knows that wherever his father was, he was with him. “Miss you Papa”, wrote Chirag Pawan.

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government. He had undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital. Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away at a Delhi hospital today.

In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

He added that he was a firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. “Condolences to his family and supporters,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was saddened beyond words, there was a void in the nation that would perhaps never be filled. He added that Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise was a personal loss, he had lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person led a life of dignity.

He added that Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hard work and determination, as a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He wrote that he was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas.

PM Modi credited Paswan’s role as a cabinet minister and valued his interventions as insightful. He said that working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji had been an incredible experience, his interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. He wrote that from political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. “Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he said.

I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji’s demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity. pic.twitter.com/2UUuPBjBrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020