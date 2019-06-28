The mural in Iraq, dated circa 2000 BC, is reportedly holding a bow, a quiver of arrows at his side and a dagger or short sword in his belt. A supplicant with folded hands, which resembles the image of Hanuman, is also seen.

A delegation headed by Indian ambassador to Iraq, Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, has undertaken an expedition in Iraq to look at a mural to ascertain if the mural represents an image of Lord Ram and Hanuman. Historians from the University of Sulaimania and the Iraqi Governor of Kurdistan have also joined the expedition. On request of Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan, a research body under UP Department of Culture, the delegation has gone to Iraq.

While the Indian delegation is verifying if there is a link between the Indian and Mesopotamian cultures, Iraqi archaeologists and historians say the mural depicts Tardunni, the head of the Lullubi mountain tribe. The Indian delegation has sought permission from the government of Iraq to explore the missing link between Indian and Mesopotamian cultures.

Tardunni, the son of Ikkid Samad, was a high-ranking official of the Zagros mountains area, dated circa 2000 BC. Another opinion suggests that Tardunni was a Gutian – a nomadic people of West Asia.

According to Hindu mythology, Rama was the son of Dashrath, king of Ayodhya. He also was the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu who killed demon king Ravana and restored dharma on the earth.

