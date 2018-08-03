Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh on Friday said that India is not a shelter home where every outsider will be welcomed. Raman Singh extended his support to Centre's NCR draft and said people should prove their identity.

In cognizance of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) survey in Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday said that people who have been identified by the Centre should prove their identity or move back for their ancestral place. Raman Singh added that India is not a shelter home, where outsiders can come and live.

Talking to the reporters, Raman Singh asked “Is our country a Dharamshala (shelter home) that people from outside will keep on entering here. They must be deported and people have been marked for it.”

”Either the 40 lakh people should prove their identity or go back,” Raman Singh said. He also extended his support to Centre’s NRC draft saying it’s a result of the 8-year-long protest by the people of Assam.

Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that no coercive action will be taken against the people, who are not registered with Assam NRC final draft.

Rajnath Singh had said, “No coercive action will be taken against anyone in any situation. Attempts to create an atmosphere of fear are condemnable. The whole procedure of Assam NRC was undertaken under the supervision of Supreme Court.”

The Centre had published the first NRC draft on December 31, 2017 with 1.9 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants of the state. The National Register of Citizens draft includes name, permanent address and photographs of the residents, who have been residing in before Assam before March 25, 1971.

