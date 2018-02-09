Kiren Rijiju mocked Renuka Chowdhury in a post shared on Facebook, the senior Congress leader today put up a motion for breach of privilege in the house against the incident. The incident took place after Renuka Chowdhury rattled PM Modi along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders with her laughter in Rajya Sabha during PM Modi's speech. The internet literally couldn’t hold their laughter after PM Modi gave a 'humorous' reply Congress parliamentarian.

Post the ‘hilarious’ jibe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Congress parliamentarian Renuka Chowdhury’s laughter in Rajya Sabha, the social media is going frenzy. After Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mocked Renuka Chowdhury in a post shared on Facebook, the senior Congress leader today put up a motion for breach of privilege in the house against the incident. The privilege motion was put up by Renuka after; Kiren Rijiju posted a video clip from the 1980s television serial ‘Ramayana’, in which the mythical character Surpanakha, the sister of Ravana, is seen laughing loudly.

The incident took place after Renuka Chowdhury rattled PM Modi along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders with her laughter in Rajya Sabha during PM Modi’s Motion of Thanks speech to President Ram Nath Kovind. The privilege motion was moved after Kiren Rijiju mocked her in the video clip which he shared on Facebook through his personal handle. Reacting to the matter, Congress parliamentarian Renuka Chowdhury said, “This is highly objectionable”. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highlighting the achievements by this government in the upper house, Renuka Chowdhury started laughing loudly. The loud laughter was later condemned by all BJP leaders present in the House.

The internet literally couldn’t hold their laughter after PM Modi gave a ‘humorous’ reply Congress parliamentarian. Stopping Vice President from criticising Renuka Chowdhury over her laughter, PM Modi said, “Meri aapse vinti hai Renuka ji ko kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan serial ke baad aisi hansi sunne ka saubhagya aaj jaake mila hai (I request you to let Renuka ji continue.” Rijiju’s post was deleted from his Facebook page yesterday, but he posted the Rajya Sabha video without the Ramayana clip on his Twitter handle. Following the exchange of words, Congress had accused PM Modi of lowering the ‘dignity of Congress’ and sought an apology.