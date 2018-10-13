Union Minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Friday called for increasing the reservation in the country from current 50% to 75%, paving way for reservation for other communities. He said the 50% reservation ceiling fixed by the Supreme Court should be increased.

Union Minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Friday called for increasing the reservation in the country from current 50% to 75%, paving way for reservation for other communities. He said the 50% reservation ceiling fixed by the Supreme Court should be increased. The Dalit leader added that the Narendra Modi government is working for the upliftment of backward community since it came to power in 2014. Republican Party of India, the political party of Ramdas Athawale, is the part of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. He said the increased reservation ceiling can accommodate the demands coming from the different communities like Patels in Gujarat and Thakurs in Uttar Pradesh.

He further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make changes in the reservation policy. The minister made the remarks during his interaction with reporters in Ranchi on Friday. When asked why atrocities against Dalit have increased under the Modi regime, he said it was because of awareness among people from the backward community. The official figures state that atrocities against Dalits have recorded a growth since the Modi government came to power in 2014. A total of 1,483 cases have been registered under the SC/ST Act so far this year.

Union Minister also demanded that Mumbai Central railway station should be renamed after Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar. He further said he would soon meet Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to submit the demand.

Athawale recently triggered a controversy after he made a contentious remark on rising petrol and diesel prices. He said that the rise in fuel prices doesn’t bother him as he is a minister.

