Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that he has not been affected by the rising fuel prices because he is a minister and gets petrol allowance. Speaking in a press conference, Ramdas Athawale said that he is not suffering from the rising fuel prices because he is a minister, however, he may suffer if he loses his ministerial position. Following his comment, there was a moment of laughter in the crowd. But at the same time, the minister is also being criticised for being insensitive towards the people of the country who are suffering from the continuing rise in petrol and diesel prices.

Ramdas Athawale was responding to a query where he was asked whether the increasing price of petrol was creating trouble for him. Ramdas Athawale said that there are others people who are getting affected by the rising fuel prices, therefore, it is the duty of the government to control it.

Ramdas Athawale added that it is the duty of the government to cut the percentage of tax on fuel prices so that they can be reduced.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to rise and have become a series concern among the citizens. Currently, the per litre cost of petrol is lying somewhere around Rs 80 and in some states, it is touching Rs 90. While diesel is costing between Rs 70-80 per litre.

Speaking repeatedly about the rising cost of petrol and diesel, the government has said that it is a momentary problem and that it has no role over this increase in the price.

