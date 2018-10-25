Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said he believes that Shiv Sena should contest upcoming elections with BJP in Maharashtra. The Republican Party of India president said that if Uddhav Thackeray won't stay with BJP, his party would suffer a loss in upcoming polls, including crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said he believes that Shiv Sena should contest upcoming elections with BJP in Maharashtra. The Republican Party of India president said that if Uddhav Thackeray won’t stay with BJP, his party would suffer a loss in upcoming polls, including crucial Lok Sabha polls. He said he doesn’t agree with Sharad Pawar’s prediction that BJP won’t come back to power and Narendra Modi will not be the prime minister after 2019 polls. Athawale applauded the work done by Modi government in the last 4.5 years.

Athawale said the BJP would get a significant number of voters from Muslims and Dalits as well. Narendra Modi will become the PM in 2019 and the BJP will get more than 300 seats in next elections, he added. Sharad Pawar yesterday said there would be a change in government at the Centre in the next general election. He was speaking at a show organised by a national TV channel in Mumbai. Recent reports speculated that Mayawati’s BSP may join hands with the RPI in Maharashtra.

Athawale recently demanded that reservation in the country be increased from the current 50% to 70% to pave the way for quota for other communities.

We believe that Shiv Sena should contest the elections together with BJP in Maharashtra. If they don't stay with BJP, they will suffer massive loss: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (24.10.2018) pic.twitter.com/NMUdedhxDl — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

Ramdas Athawale had earlier suggested a proposal to split CM tenure equally between Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena and BJP have been at loggerheads over several issues including seat share for upcoming elections. Athawale said he would discuss this proposal with the senior leaders of Shiv Sena and BJP.

Ramdas Athawale, 58, is the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government. The Dalit powerhouse represents Maharashtra in Rajya Sabha.

