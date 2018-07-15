The Union minister of State for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday, July 14, that if YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy joins NDA, it would help him in becoming the chief minster of Andhra Pradesh. Reacting to his comments, state minister Nara Lokesh said Reddy joining NDA is a trailer before the final film on the unholy alliance between YSRCP and BJP hits the screens.

While addressing a presser, he said if Reddy joins NDA he will have the support of RPI and BJP to become the CM of state

The founder of Republican party of India (RPI) and Union minister of State for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 14, invited Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy to join National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which would help him in becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after 2019 general polls. While addressing a presser, he said if Reddy joins NDA he will have the support of RPI and BJP to become the CM of state and perhaps NDA would consider granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Ramdas, who was in the city to review many welfare programams unden by the ministry of socail justice, told media persons that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu made a mistake by pulling out of NDA.

He further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have considered granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, if Naidu remained with NDA.

In march this year, Naidu walked out of NDA over granted special to Andhra Pradesh. TDP was the 1st party to extend its support to the BJP in 2016.

ALSO READ: We would have won 15 more seats without BJP: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

His comments assumed importance after Naidu repeated charged that the YSRCP was in a secret agreement with the BJP, as reported by the leading daily TOI.

Reacting to his comments, state minister Nara Lokesh said Reddy joining NDA is a trailer before the final film on the unholy alliance between YSRCP and BJP hits the screens.

ALSO READ: 5 YSR Congress Party MPs resign from Lok Sabha over Centre’s failure to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More