Republican Party chief Ramdas Athawale welcoming newly elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for party's Lok Sabha debacle. Wishing Rahul on his 49th birthday, he also asserted to support extend his support only to the parties in power.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking at the oath-taking of newly elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla entertained the house with his witty one-liners repeatedly. Known for his sense of humour during parliamentary discussions, Athwale today impressed everyone in Parliament as he took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at the house, Athwale extended birthday wishes to Rahul and said he would always support the party in power. Simultaneously he took a jibe at him for losing family bastion of Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani and said Congress should be glad that it managed its presence in the house as opposition.

He said victory and loss are part and parcel of politics while congratulating Rahul for managing Congress’s presence in the house.

#WATCH:Ramdas Athawale in Lok Sabha says,"Rahul ji aapko wahan baithne ka mauka mila isiliye aapko badhai deta hoon.Jab apki satta thi tab main aapke saath tha.Chunav ke pehle mujhe Congress wale bol rahe the idhar aao.Maine hawa ka rukh dekha ki woh Modi ji ki taraf ja rahi hai" pic.twitter.com/p6ccS4mNKI — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Athawale’s remarks lightened the mood as everybody including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul could be seen enjoying his banter.

In his speech, he also said Congress had asked him to switch camps and join the UPA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, but he refused to take the offer.

Last week also while commenting on Congress’s humiliating loss in national election Athwale said Rahul should get married to become stronger while simultaneously added that the Congress President was his friend and had worked hard during polls.

While signing off, Athwale praised PM Modi and said he knew the PM would continue to do good work and won’t let the Congress regain power in the coming 15 years. He added that BJP-led NDA will run for five years and for another five years and won’t let Congress come to power so easily.

