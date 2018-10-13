Chhattisgarh Congress working president Ramdayal Uike joins BJP: Chhattisgarh Congress working president and Pali-Tanakhar MLA Ramdayal Uike joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday. Ramdayal Uike was associated with Congress for past 18 years. Terming Ramdayal' return to BJP Ghar wapsi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the Congress leader's presence in the party will boost its morale. Ramdayal had quit BJP 18 years ago.

Chhattisgarh Congress working president and Pali-Tanakhar MLA Ramdayal Uike joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday. Ramdayal Uike was associated with Congress for past 18 years. Terming Ramdayal’ return to BJP Ghar wapsi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the Congress leader’s presence in the party will boost its morale. Ramdayal had quit BJP 18 years ago.

Ramdayal said he decided to quit Congress as he was not allowed to share stage with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during his Chhattisgarh tour despite being an MLA. The beleaguered leader also expressed his resentment over the exclusion of his name from the 7-body screening committee. However, reports say that Congress was aware about Ramdayal Uike’s move and that’s why the party decided not to include his name in the list.

However, Ramdayal’s joining of the BJP has come as a major blow for the Congress after the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by Rahul Gandhi on Friday finalised candidates for the upcoming elections in Chhattisgarh and their names are likely to be disclosed in a day or two. The first phase of polling is scheduled to be conducted in the state on November 12. According to reports, 18 constituencies of the state are going to witness polling in the first phase while 72 constituencies would vote in the second phase on November 20.

Meanwhile, senior Chhattisgarh journalist Ruchir Garg has joined Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

The BJP is in power in the Maoist-affected since 2003. In the 2013 Assembly polls, the party got 49 seats while the Congress won 39 and one seat each was won by the BSP and an Independent.

Out of power in Madhya Pradesh for 14 years, the Congress now wants to defeat Chief Minister Raman Singh in the upcoming polls.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More