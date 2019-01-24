A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plunged into the national politics after being nominated as the Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that battle is on for the 2019 general elections. While this may be contrary to the support he extended to the saffron party, Ramdev has still made it clear that he supports BJP. However, at the same time, Ramdev has made it categorically clear that he won't campaign for them this time.

Speaking to the media today, Ramdev said that every political party is using their best shots in the upcoming general elections, asserting that good battle is on. Ramdev said that whatever will happen, should to good for the country.

“I have withdrawn myself politically. I am with all parties and I am with no parties,” Ramdev had said in an interview with an online media house.

A few days back when the government was under fire over rising fuel prices, Ramdev had said that it will cost the government dearly. Ramdev had advocated that it should be brought under GST, saying that fuel should be brought under the (GST), but the tax slab cannot be set at the highest, 28 percent.

As for the Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into politics that was being worked on since decades, it essentially earned the Congress a part in Uttar Pradesh politics. Now, for the first time in history, 3 family members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are in active politics, but given the stakes of them have never been higher as well.

