Amid the Aligarh Muslim University(AMU) Jinnah portrait controversy, Yoga Expert Ramdev on Tuesday, May 8, said “Muslims don’t believe in worshipping photos. So, they should not worry about this issue. Jinnah cannot be an ideal for India’s integrity and unity, maybe he is for Pakistan.” The Patanjali Ayurved co-founder affirmed that Jinnah cannot be an ideal figure to those who believe in the country’s ‘unity’ and ‘integrity’. His remarks came after AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Thursday met the Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the whole matter.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university said that Jinnah’s portrait in the campus had been hanging in the AMU students’ union office since 1938 and it was a non-issue. However, after BJP MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to Mansoor objecting to the portrait, it caused violence in the campus.

As per the backdrop of the incident, members of Hindu Jagaran Manch activists who allegedly forcibly entered the university, and demanded the authorities to remove Jinnah’s portrait from the students’ hall. In retaliation, other students staged a protest demanding magisterial inquiry against BJP MP Satish Gautam, who they claimed was responsible for communalising the campus environment.

Tensions escalated when police used tear gas shelling to disperse the students and call off the demonstration. Meanwhile, due to indefinite bandh and boycott of academic activities in the campus by the students, examinations have been postponed to May 12. Earlier it was about to start from May 7.

