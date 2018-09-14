Talking about the rise in diesel and fuel price, Ramdev said that they control the diesel and petrol prices as it under the government. He added that if the tax is removed from the fuel products, the prices will fall and diesel, petrol will be sold at Rs 40.

Yoga guru Ramdev who recently entered into the dairy segment with Patanjali Ayurved has warned PM Modi over the inflation and said that the government must take steps to control the prices of fuel products and other commodities. He further claimed that if the Modi government fails to control the rising prices of petrol and diesel they will face the consequences in the upcoming elections. Taking to AajTak, Ramdev also showed concerns over the fall of Indian Rupee against the Dollar and said that Rupee shouldn’t be going this low, ever.

In the interview, Ramdev said that he had recently given employment to over 20, 000 people at Patanjali. Expressing his views over the inflation, Ramdev said agreed that the prices are touching the sky and the common man is facing the pressure. Talking about the rise in diesel and fuel price, Ramdev said that they control the diesel and petrol prices as it under the government. He added that if the tax is removed from the fuel products, the prices will fall and diesel, petrol will be sold at Rs 40.

Targeting Modi government, Ramdev said that PM Modi can speak, see and hear the problems faced by the common man. Ramdev said that PM Modi knows that he has to take steps to bring the prices down or it might cost them the upcoming elections.

Talking about the job opportunities, Ramdev said that BJP should be asked how many people were given the jobs. He added that Patanjali will be giving jobs to over 2.5 lakh people in coming six months.

