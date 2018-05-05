In a fresh turn of events, Yoga expert Ramdev’s company Patanjali Ayurved has been ranked as the fastest consumer goods brand in India in the TRA's Brand Trust Report 2018. The company which was established in 2006, is expected to be a Rs 2 lakh crore brand in the next few years. Speaking to media, Ramdev had said that they will venture into new sectors in the not so distant future and will also open newly integrated food parks and manufacturing units across the country.

India’s renowned Yoga expert Ramdev have added another feather to his cap after his company Patanjali Ayurved Limited bagged the first position in the list of TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2018. The firm which claims to sell only organic and environmentally friendly products has been given the title as India’s most trusted Fast Moving Consumer Goods brand. The development came to light after Ramdev announced the news on his Twitter handle. “Patanjali is India’s number #1 trusted FMCG Brand accordingly to ‘The Brand Trust Report’, India Study 2018 #BTR2018 – @TRA_Research,” he wrote.

Patanjali is India’s number #1 trusted FMCG Brand accordingly to ‘The Brand Trust Report’, India Study 2018 #BTR2018 – @TRA_Research pic.twitter.com/SLfJuRqGO1 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) May 5, 2018

According to a report, the Patanjali Ayurved Limited was established in the year 2006 by Ramdev, along with close aide Acharya Balkrishna, with the objective of establishing a science of Ayurveda in accordance and coordination with the latest technology and ancient wisdom.

Ramdev, in fact, had recently asserted that his firm will be a Rs 2 lakh crore brand in the next coming years as it plans to venture into new verticals and will open newly integrated food parks and manufacturing units across India.

However, if one looks closely, this brand had also been mired in controversy several times. For instance, on May 2018, the company came under the scanner of India’s food regulator authority after the images of its product got viral on social media platforms showing boxes of a Patanjali product on sale a month before their stated manufacturing date.

The company was also pulled up by regulators for selling noodles and pasta without obtaining licenses. The authorities later served a legal notice to Patanjali for violating food safety norms in the manufacture of atta noodles.

However, despite the hiccups, the company’s turnover has increased exponentially, from Rs 453 crore in FY12 to over Rs 10,500 crore in FY17. In the last 5 years, the firm has given tough competition to established and experienced rivals such as Godrej and Nestle India.

