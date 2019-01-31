Ramdhari Singh Diwakar honoured with Sri Lal Shukla Smiriti IFFCO Sahitya Samman for writings on rural India: On behalf of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), famous author Mridula Garg honoured Diwakar at an event organised at the NCUI auditorium and Convention Centre in New Delhi. Diwakar was presented with a citation, a memento and Rs 11 lakh cash prize.

Eminent litterateur Ramdhari Singh Diwakar bagged the Shrilal Shukla Smiriti Sahitya Samman of 2018 on Thursday. Ramdhari Singh Diwakar was conferred with the award for his literary creations such as Rag Darbari and some of his other works. On behalf of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), famous author Mridula Garg honoured Diwakar at an event organised at the NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre in New Delhi. Diwakar was presented with a citation, a memento and Rs 11 lakh cash prize. New Delhi-based writer-translator Gillian Wright graced the occasion as the special guest.

Diwakar has earned national acclaim for his creations like Naye Gaon Mein, Alag Alag Aparichay, Bich se Tuta Hua, Naya Ghar Chadhe, Sarhad Ke Paar, Dhara Tal, Maat-Paani, Makhaan Pokhar, Varnashram, Jhooti Kahani Ka Sach (story collection), Kya Ghar Kya Pardesh, Kaali Subah ka Suraj, Panchami Tatpurush, Daakhil-Khaarij, Tutte Dayre, Akaal Sandhya (novel) and Mar Ganga Mein Doob (discussion).

A jury headed by writer and former Member of Parliament Div Prasad Tripathi selected Diwakar for the award for painting the true picture of rural India through his writings. The other members of the jury were Mridula Garg, Murli Manohar Prasad Singh, Prof. Rajendra Kumar, Ebbar Rabbi and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Shukla

IFFCO had instituted the annual award in the memory of the great Hindi novelist and writer Shri Lal Shukla in the year 2011 for Hindi writing that brings alive the day to day life of rural India.

