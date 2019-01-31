Ramgarh and Jind Bypolls results 2019: Both Jind in Haryana and Ramgarh in Rajasthan had witnessed high voter turnout. Reports said, in the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70% while it was 78.9% in Ramgarh at 5 PM.

Ramgarh and Jind bypoll results 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday registered its first victory in the recently concluded bypoll in Jind in Haryana. BJP candidate Krishna Midha won from the seat with a margin of over 12,000 votes against JJP leader Digvijaya Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala. Middha is the son of the deceased Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Harichand Midha. The Jind bypoll was necessitated following the death of Harichand Midha.

After winning the Jind bypoll, Middha said he would like to thank everyone who supported the BJP and him. Terming the win as ‘people’s victory’, he said there were big leaders in the contest as well, but the BJP defeated them too and the party will follow the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and take them forward in Haryana.

Congratulating Krishna Middha, senior Congress leader adn Kaithal MLA Randeep Surjewala said he was given a responsibility by the party which he fulfilled to the best of his abilities, now CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Middha will fulfil the dreams of the people of Jind.

Randeep Surjewala on Jind bypoll result: I hope Manohar Lal Khattar and Krishna Middha ji will fulfil the dreams of the people of Jind. I was given a responsibility by the party which I fulfilled to the best of my abilities, I congratulate Krishna Middha ji. pic.twitter.com/O97opemVsY — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019

In Rajasthan, the Congress won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of 12228 votes. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair garnered a total of 83,311 votes while her rival BJP’s Suwant Singh garnered 71,083 votes. After winning the bypoll, Congress party’s Shafia Zubair said people know that her party believes in working. With the latest victory in Ramgarh, the Congress’ seat share in the 200-member Assembly has now reached 100.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana breathed a sigh of relief as the BJP registered a thumping victory in Jind. According to reports, the BJP managed to maintain the lead against the

JJP, Congress and INLD after in Jind. BJP’s Krishan Middha is leading by 18,962 votes.

Reports said, the counting of votes were stalled after candidates from Congress, INLD and JJP alleged EVM tampering.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) banked on Umed Redhu while the JJP solely relied on Digvijay Chautala to retain the seat. Digvijay Chautala had broken away from the INLD and floated the JJP.

Both Jind in Haryana and Ramgarh in Rajasthan had witnessed high voter turnout. Reports said, in the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70% while it was 78.9% in Ramgarh at 5 PM.

