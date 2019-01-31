Ramgarh and Jind Bypolls results 2019: Both Jind in Haryana and Ramgarh in Rajasthan had witnessed high voter turnout. Reports said, in the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70% while it was 78.9% in Ramgarh at 5 PM.

Ramgarh and Jind Bypolls results 2019: Congress won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of 12228 votes. With the latest victory in Ramgarh, the Congress’ seat share in the 200-member Assembly has now reached 100. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair garnered a total of 83311 votes while her rival BJP’s Suwant Singh garnered 71083 votes.

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana may breathe a sigh of relief as the BJP is leading in Jind. According to latest reports, the BJP has managed to maintain lead after six rounds in Jind. BJP’s Krishan Middha is leading in 26,412. JPP leader Digvijay Chautala of the JPP is trailing behind with 16,372 votes. Apart from that, Randeep Surjewala has polled in 10,038 votes.

Both Jind in Haryana and Ramgarh in Rajasthan had witnessed high voter turnout. Reports said, in the Jind assembly by-election, the turnout was recorded at over 70% while it was 78.9% in Ramgarh at 5 PM.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More