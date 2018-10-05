The reason behind Ramila Umashankar's death is said to be cardiac arrest. Rameela Umashankar who died at 44 was also a JDS corporator from Kaveripura ward in Karnataka. Rameela Umashankar passed away just a week after she was elected as the BBMP deputy mayor. She was appointed on September 28.

Ramila Umashankar, Bengaluru’s newly elected deputy mayor passed away on Friday morning. The reason behind her death is said to be cardiac arrest. Rameela Umashankar who died at 44 was also a JDS corporator from Kaveripura ward in Karnataka. Rameela Umashankar passed away just a week after she was elected as the BBMP deputy mayor. She was appointed on September 28. Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy also condoled the death of Ramila Umashankar and said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of deputy Mayor Umashankar. He added that she participated with them at the Namma Metro flagging off event that was held on October 4.

Ramila Umashankar had taken the office of BBMP as deputy Mayor on September 28. She was sworn in along with Gangambike Mallikarjun who was elected as the Mayor. It was the first time the Mayor and deputy Mayor positions were being occupied by women.

Reacting to the reports of Ramila Umashankar’s demise, BBMP Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said that she was shocked after hearing about the sudden demise of the deputy Mayor.

Ramila Umashankar was survived by her husband and two children. As per a report by The News Minute, a holiday has been declared in all BBMP offices except essential services except hospitals and markets.

