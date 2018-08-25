Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the following move by the BJP won't help them in getting votes. He further claimed that if BJP wants to get more votes they might think of changing the name of the former Prime Minister Vajpayee.

Criticising the ruling BJP over their reported move of renaming the famous Ramlila Maidan after former Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the following move by the BJP won’t help them in getting votes. He further claimed that if BJP wants to get more votes they might think of changing the name of the former Prime Minister Vajpayee. Claiming that BJP is using the name of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to invoke sentiments among people, Kejriwal said that people understand politics and BJP will fail in garnering votes by using Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s name in upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Quoting a new channel’s tweet, Arvind Kejriwal said changing Ramlila Maidan’s name won’t help BJP in fetching more votes. The following development comes to light just a few hours after it was reported that North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would discuss the proposal of renaming the place on August 30.

Earlier it was reported that a few of the BJP councillors have sent a proposal to change the name of Ramlila Maidan.

Commenting on the proposal, NDMC Mayor Aadesh Gupta said that the process of renaming Hindu Rao Hospital along with Ramila Maidan is likely to be renamed on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary — December 25.

The other places which have also decided to rename a monument after Atal Bihari Vajpayee are Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh had said that the new capital city, Naya Raipur will be renamed as Atal Nagar.

Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at AIIMS in Delhi on August 16. He was at the age of 93 when he died.

