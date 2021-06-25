PM Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and other higher officials of the cabinet on June 26.

In the backdrop of ongoing allegations vaguing commitments of land purchase for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, PM Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and other higher officials of the cabinet. The virtual meet will be held on June 26 and officials of the PM Office will also participate in the meet.

In the meeting, discussion of the progress in the construction work of Ram Mandir will be discussed. Parallel to the discussion of the Ram Mandir development discussion of the Greenfield City project, expansion of Saryu Bank, upcoming airport in Ayodhya and development status of road bridged to temple will also be major topics of discussion.

Last week the State government had announced the major infrastructural projects on Ayodhya-Sultanpur Road, expansion of road with a bus station. The blame games in opposition for the land deal of Ram Mandir created various allegations on Sultan Ansari, the man who sold land to Ram Mandir Trust.

But Ram Mandir Trust denied allegations on Sultan Ansari. As he briefed, that agreement was first signed in 2011 and later in 2014 and 2019 it was renewed. And the deal was confirmed in 2021. He also added that the deal was signed below the market price of the land and it was linked to a religious shrine, Ram Mandir, that is why he agreed for it.