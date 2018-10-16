Rampal case verdict: The Hisar court announce his verdict against self-styled godman Rampal and several of his supporters in two murder case and gave him life imprisonment. Rampal along with his supporters have been convicted under murder, rape charges. The sentencing is likely to take place on October 16 and 17.

The Hisar court announced life imprisonment to self-styled godman Rampal in connection to the two murder cases where he was held guilty. the ruling was pronounced on Tuesday. The following development comes to light after Rampal and his associates were convicted, reportedly in two murders. The court also held him guilty for wrongfully confining hundreds of his followers at an ashram. Self-styled godman Rampal and his associates are said to be facing two murder cases. Out of the two, one took place on November 18, 2014. Meanwhile, four women and a child were found murdered on November 19 at Satlok Ashram which belongs to rampal.

As per reports, the bodes of four women and a child were found under mysterious circumstances. After the matter was highlighted, the Haryana police booked Rampal and his supporters under murder, wrongful confinement charges. Rampal further disobeyed the orders by the Punjab and Haryana Court by not appearing at the hearings. Later, the court directed the police to arrest Rampal. As per reports, a total of 29 people including Rampal and three of his followers have also been convicted in two rape case that took place in Hisar.

Out of the 29 accused, Rampal and 15 others have been booked under several sections of the IPC. Meanwhile, the other 14 have been convicted under several other cases registered against them. In order to avoid any ruckus, the security has been beefed up in the state.

Here are all the latest updates from Rampal case:

