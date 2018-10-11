A sessions court in Haryana's Hisar on Thursday held self-styled godman Rampal guilty in two murder cases filed against him in 2014. The court, however, will pronounce the quantum of sentence on October 16 and 17, according to media reports. The cases were registered against Rampal and his followers on charges of murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in the Satlok Ashram on November 19, 2014.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on self-styled godman Rampal, the Hisar district administration in Haryana has taken all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

According to Deputy commissioner (DC) Ashok Kumar Meena, Section 144 has been imposed across Hisar district and around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order there. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary forces have also been kept on standby.

A court in Haryana’s Hisar district began hearing two murder cases against self-styled godman Rampal and 27 of his followers today after he was produced before the court via video conferencing.

According to reports, a second case was registered against the self-styled godman and his followers after a woman was found dead at his ashram in November 2018.

Here are the LIVE updates:

